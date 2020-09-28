The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has set $0.00 as the annual real estate property tax for the 25th consecutive year. By doing so, Des Peres will be giving up roughly $1.1 million in allowable tax revenue.
“We had discussed that, because of COVID, our estimated sales tax would be down $2.3 million,” said City Administrator Doug Harms.
Residents approved a $0.025 fire sales tax in August, which is expected to produce $1.2 million in 2021.
“The board had three options,” Harms said. “The first was the fire sales tax, which residents approved. The second was the real estate tax, which would generate about $1.1 million. The third was to start charging for trash, generating about $800,000, but we haven’t charged for trash in 50 years.”
Harms said the board is banking on sales tax revenues returning to normal in 2021 and 2022. Des Peres will also receive money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from St. Louis County.
“That figure, $575,820, along with city reserves, would bridge the gap to 2022 before we levy a real estate tax or charge for trash,” Harms said.
The city has to file its request by Oct. 2.