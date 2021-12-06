Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services for the Kirkwood School District, updated the board of education on Nov. 29 regarding the redistricting process. The district has not changed its boundaries for over 40 years.
Goals for the process include eliminating the “Tillman Split” — in which students at Tillman Elementary School are split after graduation between North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School — and addressing the attendance areas of the Meacham Park neighborhood, which currently feeds into three different elementary schools and both middle schools. Under the new boundaries, attendance will be based on the capacities of individual buildings rather than equal enrollment per school.
Should their designated school change, students will be permitted to finish out their time at an individual school before transitioning to an upper level school.
Bailey formerly called for volunteers to serve on the Boundary Adjustment Committee, and nearly 100 parents, grandparents and community members answered that call. Multiple meetings have taken place in the past year, mostly over Zoom, to discuss possible boundary solutions. Input is being collected and will be used to determine new boundaries, along with demographic data which predicts that the district will continue to grow in population by about 3% until 2026.
Bailey said he expects preliminary boundary scenarios in early spring 2022, with feedback sessions for the community hosted through July. Final boundary recommendations are expected in August 2022, and the new boundaries will go into effect in August 2023 for that school year.