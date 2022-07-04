The timeline for redistricting has been pushed back due to construction within the Kirkwood School District.
Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services, updated the board of education on Monday, June 27, regarding the ongoing process. The district has not changed its boundaries for over 40 years.
Bailey said due to several ongoing construction projects funded by Prop R — which will provide additional classrooms, security upgrades and accessibility improvements to increase capacity — the redistricting process has been delayed.
“We did commit to our community that we would not implement any boundary adjustments after a school year began,” said Bailey. “As we’ve selected contractors and finalized planning, we did confirm the updated construction timeline would go into the 23-24 school year. That created a need for us to modify our boundary adjustment implementation.”
Bailey said delaying the timeline will also allow any new redistricting maps to reflect the most current student population data.
Continuing this summer and into the fall, Bailey said he will continue to meet with the Boundary Adjustment Committee. In spring 2023, the committee will present the school community with draft maps of potential redistricting options and begin collecting feedback, which will include in-person and online platforms. Feedback will be compiled and maps modified that summer.
As options are whittled down based on feedback, the district will utilize back-to-school nights to garner feedback on the final few options. Bailey estimates a final map will be chosen and submitted to the board by September of 2023. Any boundary adjustments would not be enforced until the following school year.
Goals for the process include eliminating the “Tillman Split” in which students at Tillman Elementary School are split after graduation between North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School, and addressing the attendance areas of the Meacham Park neighborhood, which currently feeds into three different elementary schools and both middle schools. Under the new boundaries, attendance will be based on the capacities of individual buildings rather than equal enrollment per school.
Should their designated school change, current students would be permitted to finish out their time at an individual school before transitioning to an upper level school.