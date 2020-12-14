The Webster Groves School District Board of Education met in person for the first time in several months for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Socially-distanced at individual tables in the Webster Groves High School cafeteria, the board heard an update from the Transition Task Force — a group of Hixson Middle School and Steger Sixth Grade Center teachers who volunteered to assist with next year’s merger of the two schools.
Construction currently in progress at Hixson — which includes a new series of classrooms, a girls’ locker room, a multipurpose room, an administrative and library wing, and an expansion of the cafeteria — will allow for Steger sixth graders to join Hixson Middle School. The space currently occupied by Steger sixth grade students will become part of Givens Elementary School.
Hixson Middle School Principal Shenita Mayes said the task force met for the first time in early November and has continued to meet regularly in four breakout groups.
The Equity group, tasked with defining equity and designing methods to strengthen weaknesses, is in the process of creating and distributing a survey to staff to help identify inequities at Hixson and Steger. The group will then use the survey results to recommend professional development strategies.
The Transition of Students group is working on writing course descriptions. In January, the group will visit schools to discuss scheduling with students and parents, followed by orientation planning in February and March.
The Transition of Staff group is charged with planning and hosting meet-and-greet style events to encourage camaraderie among staff from both schools. The most daunting task the group faces is planning an end-of-school-year celebration commemorating the end of an era at Steger and the opening of a new Hixson.
The final team, Rebranding and Campus Beautification, is working on designing new signs and team names for the new Hixson Middle School. A contest to design Hixson’s new logo kicked off during Spirit Week in November. The contest is open to all students and staff at Hixson and Steger, and entries are due by Friday, Dec. 18. The team is also working to beautify indoor and outdoor spaces.
Regarding the progress of construction at Hixson, all necessary demolition is complete with placement of footings, foundations and concrete slabs complete in most places. Structural elements are being installed for the administrative wing, cafeteria and music classrooms.
Redistricting
Superintendent John Simpson said parents of elementary school children affected by the district’s redistricting efforts will be asked in January to declare which schools their children will attend.
The redistricting, finalized by a board vote earlier this year, creates a Givens Elementary School attendance area bounded roughly by Manchester Road, Marick Drive, Bismark Avenue, Berry Road, Hollywood Place, Pacific Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard.
Simpson said students enrolled at a particular school for the 2020-2021 school year may remain there through fifth grade, but they can choose to go to Givens Elementary if the new school zone applies. Students beginning elementary school in the 2021-2022 school year must attend their newly-zoned school.
The next Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.