The results of the April 2023 election saw the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen return two members and add one new city leader this month.
John Odenwald, Presley Barker and Bette Welch all ran unopposed on the ballot as candidates for two-year terms representing the city’s three wards. Each ward has two representatives, whose terms are staggered.
Representing Ward 1 for a third term is Odenwald, whose family has been involved in Shrewsbury politics for generations. His grandfather was a long-serving mayor of the city, and Odenwald credits his family as his motivation for remaining in public service.
“I want to ensure my children and future generations grow up in the same wonderful community I did as a child,” he said.
Odenwald, who raised three children in Shrewsbury with wife, Lauren, said his focus on the board is financial stability and maintaining the quality of city services.
New member Barker replaces outgoing Elisa Reeves in representing Ward 2. Barker grew up in nearby Brentwood and moved to Shrewsbury in 2016. He is retired from a 45-year career in information technology and has a wife and two children. This is Barker’s first foray into public service, although he attended many board meetings prior to his run for office.
Asked about his priorities as a board member, Barker said he wants to “try to get the city on a sound financial footing” and “increase citizen engagement with the board, and with the city in general.”
Returning for a second term representing Ward 3 is Bette Welch, who grew up in Alton, Illinois, but has called Shrewsbury home for the past 16 years. Welch has a varied career as an accountant, a musician and music instructor. She credits her service on the board to wife, Valery Welch, who acted as her campaign manager. The two are heavily involved in the community as civic leaders.
“My primary concerns as a board member over the next two years are to see an increase in economic development in our community,” Bette Welch said. “My hope is that with more businesses in Shrewsbury, our tax revenues will increase so that we can continue to offer all of the services in the city that we do. Shrewsbury is a great place to be both as a resident and a business owner.”