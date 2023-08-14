The Glendale Board of Aldermen approved a first reading for a major expansion for car dealership Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10070 Manchester Road, at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.
The project includes an addition to the existing service building, interior renovations, a new sight-proof fence along the property line and a new private car wash.
The project has been the subject of much controversy for residents of neighboring Brookside and Glendale Gardens drives, who fear the car wash will create disruptive noise and lower property values. Some residents were also displeased with the height of the new fence.
After much discussion and compromise, the amended special use permit specifies the car wash may not contain blowers and its doors must be closed during operation. The height of the fence has been reduced from eight to seven feet.
The permit also specifies the dealership must maintain compliance with fire code at all times. The city is permitted to send a code enforcement officer to investigate compliance with the fire code, the fence or green buffer zone requirements at any time.
Brookside Drive resident Kevin Kissling said he and his neighbors are generally pleased with the newest version of the special use permit.
“Residents acted in good faith offering many concessions, most significantly the car wash without blowers, regulated or limited hours with noise pollution levels monitored and a mechanism for speedy resolutions when violations occur,” Kissling said. “My neighbors are grateful for the alderpersons — they feel their voices have been heard.”
A second and final vote will be held on Monday, Aug. 21.