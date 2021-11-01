With the pandemic still forcing us to curb our socialization, my family has found its groove in board games. Board games are coming back. My wife and I were shopping at Kohl’s recently when I stumbled across a kiosk of board games. The “Exploding Kittens” card game, “Oregon Trail” board game, “Anti-Opoly” — an updated version of “Monopoly” for the 21st century — and many others.
I was raised on board games: “Monopoly” (apparently the 20th century version), “Pay Day,” “The Game of Life,” “Stay Alive,” “Mastermind,” “Trouble,” “Risk” and “Masterpiece,” to name a few. These games taught me about saving money, investing, adding and subtracting, writing and spelling — skills we need to succeed in life. These recreational endeavors also instilled competitiveness through strategy as my brothers and our friends tried to bend opponents to our will.
Today, board games are much more sophisticated, complex and often expensive. They range from the simple, such as “Cards Against Humanity,” to “Arkham Horror,” a very complex, cooperative game based on H.P. Lovecraft’s dark novels. The industry has exploded, valued at $11.95 billion in 2018, and has expectations to expand by over 8% in coming years.
Restaurants like Pieces Board Game Bar & Restaurant now offer board games to customers as they enjoy their meals. Gaming stores carry a large selection of board games, as well as role playing games and graphic novels. One of the growing post-pandemic social gatherings are board game nights.
It’s wonderful to see traditional, non-electronic social gatherings making a comeback with both families and many adults. The benefits are many and the enjoyment is thorough.
I gather almost monthly to play board games with my buddy, Matt, and his sons: Brayden, who is in his early 30s; Luke, who is in his early 20s; and Jack, now in his late teens. Board games even the playing field in regard to just about all demographics — except in trivia games. We play “Guillotine,” “Red Dragon Inn,” “The Festival at Kingsport,” “Ticket To Ride,” “Settlers Of Catan,” “One Night Werewolf,” “Sheriff of Nottingham,” “Betrayal At The House on the Hill,” “The Resistance,” “Love Letter” and many more. The choices are endless and each relies on a different mix of skills, knowledge and strategies.
Our merry group of board gamers tease, laugh, negotiate and debate strategy together. Although winning feels good, it doesn’t define the evening. Today’s version of socialization is defined by clicks, thumbs up and quick videos from strangers for other strangers. It’s defined by followers and popularity, not connections and friendships. I care about my board game buddies beyond the dice rolls and rule debates.
Human interaction has been weakened with phones and social media posts, a pandemic and political division. But in-person contact with an enjoyable endeavor like board games ignores our differences and focuses on entertainment, producing smiles, relaxation and sometimes even a little learning.
We have much more in common than we do differences. Let’s make sure that we don’t lose our camaraderie and our longing to enjoy the company of others.