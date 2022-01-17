The Kirkwood School District will reconsider how books are selected for its school libraries following a school board work session on Jan. 10.
According to Bryan Painter, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, the district recently consulted with its legal counsel to update its process for reviewing books challenged by parents or other parties.
The update establishes that building principals will receive all book reconsideration requests. It also determines the makeup of the “reconsideration committee” to include two teachers, a principal or their administrative designee, a librarian from the school in question, two parents of students, a district patron and an additional administrator.
All members of the reconsideration committee must read the challenged material prior to the review. Decisions made will apply to all schools at the same level, and items may not be challenged more than once every 36 months.
The update was triggered by public comments at recent school board meetings in which parents asserted that books containing sexual content, violence and other topics are available to their children in school libraries. On Nov. 29, 2021, one speaker said she found 20 “pornographic” or otherwise inappropriate books at Kirkwood High School’s library, including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Looking For Alaska” and “Crank.” The Kirkwood School District later confirmed that all but one of the books named were available to students.
Painter explained that books are selected for school libraries primarily by librarians themselves with the aid of reviews, recommendations from school library publications, other school librarians and other teachers. Often, if a book has limited information available, the librarians will read the books themselves and make a determination.
“They take the responsibility of managing their collection very seriously,” said Painter. “They’re doing their homework for sure.”
Kirkwood School Board Member Chad Kavanaugh expressed concerns with this process. He said that while the reconsideration process involves many different voices, the choice of library books ultimately comes down to one librarian ordering the books.
Kavanaugh reminded his peers that the board of education is legally responsible for what books are in school libraries and said he fears the district is not following Missouri state statutes in its selection process.
“I can’t sit here and say with 100% confidence that any one librarian understands the guidelines, age appropriateness related to maturity and the Missouri statutes,” he said. “There’s a couple books that don’t check any of those boxes, and we are responsible. We can talk all we want about policies and paper ... we need to accept where there are some holes and fix the holes so we can stand behind our policy of book selection regardless of the challenge process.”
Kirkwood School Board President Jean Marie Andrews agreed with Kavanaugh and asked Superintendent David Ulrich to take “a deeper dive” into the book selection process.
“This isn’t about book banning. It’s about making sure the books put into our libraries follow our policies and procedures, and I think right now, Mr. Kavanaugh has proven they can’t,” she said. “Our lawyer can say our policy is great, but it’s about practice. At the end of the day, this board is responsible, and we need to feel confident that the policies and practices are being followed. There are several examples that show that it hasn’t.”