The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has voted not to extend emergency orders issued by Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons that ended Dec. 31, 2021.
The orders included allowing temporary commercial signs indicating whether a business was open, had indoor dining or was hiring; allowing outdoor sales without a special permit; and allowing outdoor dining without a permit.
The board, which voted not to extend the orders at its Jan. 10 meeting, said businesses in Des Peres will have until March 1 to remove signage or obtain permits.
Regarding the St. Louis County mask mandate, which includes Des Peres, City Administrator Doug Harms said Des Peres will encourage, but not actively enforce the mandate on city property.
“City staff will be expected to lead by example and wear masks when indoors with exceptions for private offices when the employee is working alone,” he said.
For privately-owned businesses, public safety officers will respond to calls for assistance from business owners and managers if customers refuse to wear masks.
“When requested by the business owner or manager, the city will issue a trespassing ticket for noncompliance with request to leave,” Harms said.
The board also extended unused COVID-19 emergency leave to Dec. 31, 2022.