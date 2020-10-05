The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Sept. 28 delayed voting on a plan for the district’s elementary students to return to school.
The decision came after more than five hours of discussion during the board’s workshop and subsequent meeting. More than 500 people tuned into the virtual meeting, and many were disappointed the board failed to act.
Roughly four dozen people protested Tuesday evening outside the district’s administrative offices at North Kirkwood Middle School. The board was scheduled to take up the matter again at a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 1, after the Times went to press.
“We felt it was important to raise awareness with the Kirkwood
School Board that many parents are frustrated with their indecisiveness regarding Dr. (David) Ulrich’s well-researched decision,” Kirkwood parent D.J. Harris said. “They don’t appear to be listening to the overwhelming majority clamoring for our school district to get back to in-person learning.”
The district released a statement Tuesday night:
“The Kirkwood School District Board of Education is supportive of providing parents with choice when it comes to in-person learning. However, the board needed more time to review the plan presented at the work session on Monday night. Our priority is to give families and staff members as much information as possible to make choices for their individual circumstances.”
Parents were sent an electronic survey on Tuesday asking them to review the return to in-person learning plan and choose the intention for their child until winter break — in-person learning or continuing online learning from home with a Kirkwood teacher. The survey deadline was noon on Thursday, Oct. 1, prior to the board’s meeting that night.
The Plan
Kirkwood’s plan calls for K-5 students to return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday, beginning Oct. 21, for families who opt in for the remainder of the semester. Parents have the choice of sending their children back to school or continuing online learning until winter break.
Under this model, Fridays will continue to be virtual learning days for all students and teachers so they can be prepared to pivot to at-home learning should the need arise. Students at both of the district’s middle schools and high school will continue online learning for the time being.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich stressed that the plan is based on data from the St. Louis County Health Department that shows the rate of COVID-19 transmission among elementary school age children continues to drop, as well as its recommendation on Sept. 9 that schools could start transitioning elementary school students to in-person learning if they wish. The county had already given the go-ahead for youth sports to compete.
Additionally, data from other school districts is showing they have been successfully able to return elementary students to the classroom.
“The data tells us that we can have confidence that we can mitigate transmission at our schools,” Ulrich said.
Those mitigation strategies will include mandatory mask wearing for everyone, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing breaks, increased disinfecting, social distancing, plastic barriers in classrooms, keeping the same groups of students together and several other measures.
Students and staff will be urged to stay home if they feel sick, contact tracing will be used, and parents will be notified immediately if a positive case is confirmed among students or staff. If a case is confirmed, everyone who has had close contact exposure to the that person will be required to stay home and quarantine.
Data-Driven Decision, Mixed Emotions
Ulrich reiterated that the district’s return to in-person learning plan has been, and will continue to be, driven by the latest data and guidelines not only from the St. Louis County Health Department, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I do believe it’s safe, and I do believe it’s what is best for kids,” he said of elementary school students returning to the classroom. “We know it’s where our teachers do their best work, and we know it’s where our students thrive. We know there are people on both sides of this, which is why we’ve worked so hard to follow the data.”
Despite the data, people fall on both sides of the issue and emotions are running high. More than 74 people submitted public comments prior Monday’s meeting, which included a mix of support and opposition.
Many who made the case for in-person learning noted the large number of other districts that have returned to classrooms while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. But there were also several who voiced concern about sending students back too soon, which could lead to another shut down should an outbreak of the virus occur.
“Why should we take the risk? The decision to stay online may not be popular, but it is the right thing to do,” Kirkwood parent Steve Schene said.
Many parents advocating for the return to classrooms noted the negative psychological effects all online learning is having on children.
“If you spoke with Kirkwood parents, or even just looked at what they say online, there is a crisis of children not gaining the proper education along with suffering serious mental health damage due to isolation, stress from Zoom and associated depression,” Kirkwood parent Mark Denney said.
Kirkwood School Board members also had differing opinions. Board members also asked Ulrich about the possibility of returning to school using a hybrid model that would include both in-person and virtual learning.
Ulrich noted there isn’t data to suggest that every kid in school every day is leading to higher transmission levels than a hybrid model. Administrators noted the strain that model puts on teachers to plan and then simultaneously attempt to implement both virtual and in-classroom learning. Switching between in-person and online learning throughout the week also creates constant transition and disruption for students.
A Reversal & Delay
At the end of Monday’s meeting, Board President Chad Kavanaugh moved to approve the return to in-person learning plan and Board Member Mark Boyko seconded the motion. But there was a reversal when Board Member Angie Bernardi moved to postpone the decision, which was then seconded by Board Member Darnel Frost.
Bernardi and Frost, along with Board Members Jean Marie Andrews, Jennifer Pangborn and Nikole Shurn — who all voted for the postponement — expressed a desire for more time to consider the plan, gather more information and send the survey to parents ahead of its Oct. 1 meeting.