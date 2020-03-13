The Webster Groves School Board did not take up the controversial matter of voting on a redistricting plan as it had initially planned to at its March 9 meeting. Instead, the matter was rescheduled for the board’s March 23 meeting.
The redistricting issue has generated great interest among district families, so much so that the meeting had been moved to the Service Center to accommodate a large crowd. When it was last discussed, more than 100 people attended the meeting.
Acting Board President David Addison said President Amy Klendenen could not attend Tuesday’s meeting due to a professional obligation, and the board did not want to vote on redistricting without her.
In February, the board got a recommendation from its redistricting committee to create a new Givens Elementary School, with its attendance area bounded by Manchester Road, Marick Drive, Bismark Avenue, Berry Road, Hollywood Place, Pacific Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard.
The recommendation has been praised by those who believe it creates a walkable “neighborhood” school and criticized by others who say it concentrates a disproportionate block of low-income students and fails to uphold the goals of “diversity.”
Givens was chosen as the lynch pin of the redistricting plan because of its capacity to take in more students. The impetus of the redistricting effort is to better employ resources gained through 2018’s successful Prop E, a referendum aimed at improving safety and accessibility in addition to addressing overcrowding.
The proposed redistricting plan has almost unavoidably brought the question of race into the conversation. Superintendent Simpson in a letter recently sent to district parents and published in the March 6 Webster-Kirkwood Times said the fact that 30 percent of the population within the existing Givens area is eligible for the federal free-and-reduced student lunch program has led to assumptions about the racial makeup of the new Givens School.
Simpson’s letter further asserts that there has been an increase in racially tainted incidents within the district since the redistricting discussion began.
Board Member Christine Keller said Simpson’s observations make it clear that board should proceed with “equity training” that it has discussed for nearly a year but not completed.