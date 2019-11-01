The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has tabled a proposed renovation of the Colonnade Center, 1131 Manchester Road, pending the results of a traffic study requested by city staff.
City Attorney Chris Graville asked that the bill be tabled until the study could be made on the center for numbers regarding the “throat depth,” internal traffic flow and parking. Throat depth refers to the space available as a vehicle turns off a main road before turning left or right.
Board Member John Pound moved that the bill be tabled for 30 days to give the board time to do the study.
Gershman Properties, owner of the center, wants to renovate the 50-year-old, 5.3-acre property which would include a 3,400-square foot Chase Bank on the northeast corner next to Central Bank.
Resident James McEnroe said he would prefer to see a redevelopment that would attract retail stores and more revenue instead of a renovation that would only replace aged facades.
“We have Schnucks, Dierberg’s, West County Center and a number of small businesses for sales tax,” he said. “We don’t get revenue from banks, but they do draw people from surrounding areas who shop here.
City Administrator Doug Harms said the city could not tell the developer how to spend money as long as the developer meets city zoning requirements.
The next board of aldermen meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, instead of Monday, Nov. 11, due to the Veterans Day holiday.