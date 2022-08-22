Deer season is approaching and the Des Peres Board of Aldermen is considering expanding the area of previous hunts.
The city asked and received permission from the Missouri Department of Conservation to have a managed sharpshooter hunt in the conservation areas to include Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods.
City Administrator Doug Harms said the city’s budget includes a $50,000 contract with White Buffalo to cull deer herds in late December or the first part of January.
Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer said in addition to the conservation areas, White Buffalo has identified several private properties that show significant deer populations near St. Luke’s Hospital, Greenbriar Country Club and Topping Lane.
“White Buffalo has recommended preserving a minimum of 15 hunting sites (preferably west of Highway 270), which is necessary to meet our harvest objective of 50 to 60 deer,” Schaefer said.
“Staff will be facilitating that effort to secure the appropriate number of hunting locations between now and January when the sharpshooter program is expected to commence,” he added.
A separate archery hunt is already scheduled for December in that area, and the conservation department is currently advertising for hunters.
While the archery hunt has resulted in low “harvests,” the managed hunt could cull 50 to 60 deer recommended by the conservation department.
Aldermen approved expanding the sharpshooter program by utilizing the two conservation spaces. Regarding the sites not under city control, the board will discuss and address that option in the future.