Following several meetings with emotionally-charged public comment sections, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education is discussing changes to its public comment procedures.
At a workshop session on Monday, Nov. 15, board members looked over the current procedure for public comments at board meetings, as well as the procedures of several other districts to use as examples for revision.
Currently, the public comment portion of monthly school board meetings is limited to 30 minutes at the beginning of the meeting, though that time may be extended with board approval. Each speaker may only speak for three minutes and may not cede their time to allow someone else to speak longer. As the public comment section is a time for the board to listen to community concerns, the board does not respond to individual comments.
Board Member Angie Bernardi noted that some other school districts have policies that allow the board to clarify facts or address misinformation following public comments.
“I know we sit and listen to some things that aren’t actually facts, so it would be nice to restate them,” said Bernardi.
Superintendent David Ulrich agreed with Bernardi, but said the board should be hesitant to respond during live meetings to avoid seeming adversarial. He suggested the board respond via timestamped comments on meeting videos posted to the district’s YouTube page, or through a statement on the district’s website.
Other changes considered during the conversation were:
• Reducing the speaking time limit from three minutes to two minutes in the event of a large number of speakers.
• Creating a speaker hierarchy in which students are permitted to speak first, followed by parents and non-district residents.
• Splitting the public comment section into two parts, with an earlier session to address agenda items and a later session to address all else.
• Reading one online comment per each three in-person comments to allow those who submit comments online to be heard, or else reserving a certain portion of time for online comments.
Following the discussion, Kirkwood School Board President Jean Marie Andrews expressed her gratitude to the board for weathering “some really tough public comments” from the last few meetings, which ranged from rage over mask mandates to complaints about age-appropriate books.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank you guys. I know it’s not easy to sit here and hear from people, and quite frankly, to be scared,” she said. “None of us signed up to be board members thinking that we would be afraid.”