Despite assurance from the Kirkwood School District that steps are being taken to make the reporting of sexual abuse and misconduct within schools easier, some survivors of sexual abuse and community members claim those efforts are not enough.
During a Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, Aug. 30, the board received an update regarding the follow-through on recommendations from Encompass Resolution, a Kansas City-based consulting firm charged with investigating the culture and climate surrounding sexual abuse, the reporting of it and the district’s handling of such cases over the past several decades.
The recommendations followed a report from Encompass delivered on June 28, suggesting the district has a long history of sexual abuse allegations against personnel being handled incorrectly.
The report identified 30 staff members — whose names were not made public — accused of inappropriate behavior over the past 50 years. It also revealed that students and staff may have refrained from reporting instances of abuse due to fear of repercussions. The report also suggested a former superintendent may have hidden some files following the investigation of a Kirkwood High School administrator.
According to Howard Fields, the district’s superintendent of human resources, the Kirkwood School District has already started enacting recommendations from Encompass Resolution to improve the climate and culture surrounding the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations in Kirkwood schools.
Current efforts include finalizing district-wide training on sexual misconduct, including appropriate boundaries between adults and students; providing all student families with a booklet on how to report misconduct; securing specialized third-party training to personnel responsible for investigating abuse allegations; and procuring third-party services to improve the archiving of information, records and investigations.
A letter from Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich emailed to all district parents on Aug. 25 states there are no pending allegations against school personnel at this time.
“Any allegations regarding current personnel have been reviewed by Encompass Resolution and the district, and have been resolved in accordance with applicable Kirkwood Board of Education policies and laws,” said Ulrich. “We have also been in contact with law enforcement with regards to any open cases or allegations; there are no active, open investigations into sexual abuse for any current staff in the Kirkwood School District.”
But some survivors insist there is a current administrator at Kirkwood High School with a history of sexual abuse allegations. For others, the district’s efforts are too little, too late. The board heard two letters during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting questioning why the district has not been more transparent regarding the 30 personnel noted in the Encompass Resolution report.
Several additional letters were not read during the meeting. Steph Deidrick, the district’s chief communications officer, said the board declines comments that “could be construed as personal attacks or include personally identifiable information.”
Demanding More
A petition was started Aug. 17 by Kirkwood alumni Brian Carlson, whose sister allegedly suffered sexual abuse within the district. Titled “Kirkwood Alumni and Parents Demand Answers Re: Faculty Sexual Abuse of Students,” the petition has been circulating among alumni and parent groups for the past few weeks. At press time, the petition had garnered more than 600 signatures.
The petition demands answers from two former Kirkwood School District administrators and one current administrator regarding what they knew of any alleged abuse or misconduct during their time with the district, how it was handled, and what they did for survivors of abuse, as well as a formal apology.
“Transparency is vital if we are to guarantee the safety of current and future students. We demand that any perpetrators still employed by the district be removed, and that all who acted to protect perpetrators are held accountable,” Carlson wrote.
The petition also demands the resignation of a current Kirkwood High School administrator following an “alleged history of sexual harassment and sexual abuse of students and staff members, as well as alleged failure to report and lack of leadership in this area.”
The administrator has not been charged and is not under investigation, according to the district.
On Monday, Aug. 30, elementary school parent Libby Eversgerd received a cease-and-desist letter from the administrator’s personal lawyer after she shared the petition in a Facebook group for fourth grade parents at Westchester Elementary School.
“The petition you refer to, and encouraged Westchester fourth grade parents to sign, contains utterly untrue allegations against (the administrator) and directs attention to postings by others that are likewise clearly defamatory and based completely on rumor and speculation,” wrote Hardy C. Menees of Menees & Menees Attorneys at Law. “You are hereby placed on notice to cease and desist any further written and/or oral communications that defame (the administrator).”
The letter also threatened litigation for failure to comply. Eversgerd does not believe any others received letters. She added that said she will no longer use the administrator’s name in posts, but that she will not be “bullied into silence.
“For 50 years, the district has given us a reason to not trust them, and by instituting policy we’re supposed to just say, ‘Oh, this is great?’” said Eversgerd. “Policy isn’t going to change unless you change the culture. The fact that I’m being bullied doesn’t give me hope that teachers will feel safe reporting.”
Deidrick confirmed the district had no part in sending the cease-and-desist letter.
“The district has not taken any such action and would not be able to speak to the actions of a private attorney,” she said.