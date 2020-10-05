The Webster Groves School District Board of Education voted Tuesday, Sept. 29, to allow a return to in-person learning for students in kindergarten through second grade, five days a week, beginning Oct. 14.
The decision applies only to students enrolled in the district’s Responsive Learning plan. Students enrolled in the all-virtual program will have the opportunity to switch programs for the second semester, and must make that decision by Nov. 9 if they want to return to in-person classes.
The board also authorized Superintendent John Simpson to permit a return to in-person learning for grades 3-12 at a to-be-determined date. Simpson’s proposed return dates are Oct. 28 for grades 3-5, and
Nov. 11 for grades 6-8, though the district reserves the right to change those dates based on St. Louis County Health Department recommendations and district data related to COVID-19. No return dates were proposed for the district’s high school students. Simpson clarified that higher grades might move into a hybrid model rather than five full days of in-person learning per week.
Simpson said younger students are the least independent and most likely to experience difficulty with virtual learning and technology, adding that transmission risks are lower for younger students, according to the most recent data from the St. Louis County Health Department.
“We feel that our schools are the safest place to be,” said Simpson. “The benefits of in-person learning far outweigh those of virtual learning. Our teachers are doing an excellent job, but there’s no denying there’s a difference.”
As part of a detailed sanitation plan, occupied spaces will be deep-cleaned nightly and high-touch areas will be sanitized multiple times per day. Students will eat lunch in their classrooms, only interact with their cohorts and drink only from their own water bottles.
The district is also considering plexiglass and other barriers for teachers and students as they return to classrooms. Signs have been posted around all school buildings reminding everyone to practice social distancing. Masks are mandatory with no exceptions.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Sandy Wiley Skinner explained that the district has developed a flow-chart for handling possible exposure to COVID-19. If students experience a common symptom that may or may not be COVID-related — such as a sore throat or runny nose — the student will be asked to remain at home until 24 hours have passed with no symptoms, just as they would during a normal school year.
If a student has multiple low-risk symptoms or experiences one high-risk symptom — cough, difficulty breathing and loss of taste or smell — the health department will be contacted for a best course of action. Students who have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will be required to quarantine at home for 14 days after the exposure, as will teachers.
Students in quarantine who are healthy enough to participate will be given online coursework. Teachers in quarantine may continue to teach from home if healthy enough; if not, a substitute or aid may fill in temporarily.
Stakeholder Survey Update
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Simpson shared an update regarding the first stakeholder survey filled out by parents, students and teachers during the first few weeks of virtual class. The data can be accessed via BoardDocs, available through the district’s website.
Simpson said that while he was relatively pleased with results, complaints about class engagement and interaction were heard “loud and clear.”
In response to the data, the district announced that one half-day per week — on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 7 — will be utilized for asynchronous learning to allow teachers more time for planning and collaboration. Students will receive independent assignments or use the time as a break away from the screen. The plan affects only students who are currently virtual.
“It’s meant to be a deep breath for everyone in the middle of the week,” said Jason Adams, the district’s assistant superintendent of learning.
The district is also tweaking schedules in all schools based on survey results. Changes will be communicated to parents and students as they become relevant.
In response to concerns about technology, the district’s tech department is working on a series of one-minute video tutorials to help with topics like wi-fi, using Zoom and audio troubleshooting.
Student Services And Instructional Support
Director of Student Services John Thomas added that the district has begun identifying students who would benefit most from in-person monitoring and scheduling them for sessions. The high school has already begun contacting affected students; other schools are expected to reach out as early as this week.
Thomas said most of these students are those already on record as needing additional attention, including those with individualized education plans, for whom it would be difficult to replicate programs in virtual space.
“We’re really looking at the inequities that existed pre-COVID and are magnified post-COVID and trying to help the best we can,” said Simpson.
Parents concerned about their child can reach out to their child’s teacher or school administration.