Webster Groves High School baseball players will soon enjoy a new backstop and dugout system. The Webster Groves School District Board of Education approved the system’s purchase from AALCO Manufacturing on Thursday, May 13.
“This project started as a vision of our parents,” said the district’s Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier. “We bid out the dugout project several months ago. It came in over budget, so we did not move forward. Since then, the district has been looking at different options for the dugout and the backstop.”
The AALCO project comes in at $165,429. According to Director of Facilities Jason Mueller, parents of baseball players have already generated roughly $120,000 through fundraising. The remainder of the cost will come out of the high school and district budgets.
The project includes replacement of the backstop with a taller and wider netting system, as well as replacement of the current fencing and dugouts. The result will be a sturdier backstop, and more private and spacious dugouts. Netting will be hung using a cable system rather than posts to allow for better spectator sight lines.