In the unprecedented venue of cyber space, the Webster Groves District Board of Education met and voted unanimously March 23 to make Givens Elementary School, 701 N. Rock Hill Road, a “neighborhood” school with a relatively high concentration of students who qualify for the federal free-and-reduced lunch program.
Due to social-distancing restrictions imposed by St. Louis County due to fears of the coronavirus, board members met via video-conferencing, which was broadcast live on YouTube.
Each board member read aloud comments submitted by the public. Most of them concerned redistricting and the majority of those criticized the choice the board had been recommended to approve. Some said the resulting Givens Elementary School would negatively impact the district’s overall test scores, others suggested the process lacked transparency and that the district board wanted to “pull the wool over (families’) eyes.”
Then, after offering their own comments, the board voted unanimously to select a modified version of Scenario 2, which will be bounded roughly by Manchester Road, Marick Drive, Bismark Avenue, Berry Road, Hollywood Place, Pacific Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard. Givens was chosen to be the hub of the district’s overcrowding fix because it has the greatest physical capacity for adding students.
Board members and Superintendent John Simpson have publicly acknowledged the scenario creates a school that is less socio-economically diverse than desired, but that its walkability and neighborhood quality and economic considerations outweighed other concerns.
“Our families want diverse schools, every which way,” Simpson said. “For the purpose of redrawing boundary lines, we’ve decided to use (socio-economic status.) We are not allowed to use race as a factor in drawing boundaries, that is against federal law.”
Some critics have suggested the district was creating a “majority black” school. Due to geographic configuration, the new Givens Elementary would have the largest concentration — though not necessarily a majority — of black students among the district’s neighborhood schools.
“A lot of disinformation is out there,” Simpson said. He explained that district-wide, 14 percent of students qualified for subsidized lunches, while 30 percent at the existing Givens area qualify. “We want students to see themselves, and see others, reflected in the learning. It’s going to take a concentrated, multi-faceted approach (to attain equity.)”
Board Member Kita Quinn was a member of the committee that recommended the plan.
“I try to remain positive. (But) the coded language of some of the comments that have been made is very, very offensive to me,” Quinn said. “There are kids from higher-income homes that struggle academically, just like there are those from lower-income homes that excel academically. Test scores, I wish we could throw them out.”
As noted at the February meeting at which the recommendation was introduced, students enrolled during the 2020-21 school year can remain at their existing school through fifth grade. Intra-district transfers will be allowed under current guidelines. A lottery to allow families interested in sending their children to Givens for kindergarten in 2020-21 will be held.
Elementary school students new to the district at the start of 2021-22, including the siblings of currently enrolled students, will be required to attend the school dictated by the new boundaries.