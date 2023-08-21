In preparation for renovations to city hall, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen approved a 30-space parking lot west of the current drive off Manchester Road.
Public Works Director Steve Meyer recommended approving the project as soon as possible.
“The slowest and most expensive part of this project will be getting it through MSD,” he said. “It will be longer to get through MSD than to design and build, at least three months, and that’s why we need to get this rolling.”
City Administrator Doug Harms said when the weather is good, the parking lot is filled, and, usually, there is a need for more parking.
“When we go into construction and renovations of this building, we will lose about half of our parking lot for three or four months as a staging area, as well as to construction,” he said.
The original design had the parking lot in the rear of city hall and eliminated the green space. Public Works Director Meyer said the conceptual plan for the front parking lot has yet to be finished, but will remove only three trees.
Alderman Jim Kleinschmidt moved to accept the plan for the front parking lot, and the board unanimously approved it.
As Meyer reported to the board in a capital improvement project update, many streets and sidewalks are getting much needed repairs. For updates on current projects, visitdesperesmo.org/projects.
New To Des Peres
In other business, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen welcomed two new businesses. Tea Talk received a permit to open at 11754 Manchester Road, and Wholesale Plumbing Supply Company was granted a site plan for the business at 13384 Manchester Road.
September Meeting Change
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has changed the regular meeting scheduled on Monday, Sept. 11, to Monday, Sept. 18. Mayor Mark Becker, City Administrator Harms and Board Member Kleinschmidt could not make the Sept. 11 meeting.