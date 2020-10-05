The Kirkwood School District approved new tax rates at its meeting Monday. The residential tax rate is the lowest it has been in 15 years.
The 2020 residential tax rate for homeowners was set at $3.7375 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is $0.0986 — nearly 10 cents — lower than the 2019 rate. The rate is dropping because the district is paying off debt.
The new residential rate amounts to roughly $2,308 in taxes for a home in Kirkwood appraised at $325,000. By comparison, the 2019 tax bill for a home appraised at the same amount was $2,368. This a non-reassessment year, so there is no increase in the assessed value of homes.
This year’s decrease puts Kirkwood among some of the lowest residential tax rates for school districts in St. Louis County, and the lowest it has been in Kirkwood for years.
“This is historically low for the Kirkwood community. The residential rate is the lowest it’s been in 25 years with the exception of the 2005 tax year,” said Mike Romay, the district’s chief financial officer.
In addition to the residential tax rate dropping by 9.9 cents, the commercial tax rate is dropping by 13.9 cents.
“All of the tax rates (residential, commercial, agriculture and personal property) will drop by at least 9.4 cents due to the decrease in the debt service tax levy because we are paying off our debt,” Romay said.
The Kirkwood School District receives very little state and federal funding, which means it must rely heavily on property tax revenue to educate its students. The district receives roughly 92 percent of its revenue from local sources, the majority of which comes from property taxes. The district will receive roughly $629,000 additional taxes from new construction and new property this year.
The Kirkwood School District expects to collect a total of roughly $63.4 million in tax revenue for 2020, which is roughly $539,000 more than the previous year.