The Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved its 2022-2023 school year budget at its regular meeting on Monday, June 27.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay thanked the citizen-led budget advisory committee, which provides guidance through the budget process, as well as on other financial matters throughout the year.
The new budget projects $100,678,365 in revenue for all funds, a decrease of 6.91% from last year’s budget. Total projected expenditures are $135,890,538, an increase of 17.75% — largely due to Prop R construction.
Excluding the recent purchase of the J. Milton Turner Building and the Prop R construction expense, the 2022-2023 expenditure budget is approximately 0.5% less than last year’s budget.
Notable expenditures, said Romay, include $150,000 added to address wellness needs for support staff, as well as additions for math interventionists, the continuation of a new literacy plan, and expansions to the summer school and early college programs.
Most of the district’s operating revenue — about 88% — comes from local property taxes. Salaries and benefits for employees make up a majority of expenditures — about 83%. Romay said an additional $3 million is included in this year’s expenditures for salary and benefit increases and additional staffing.