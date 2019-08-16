The Des Peres Board of Aldermen at its Aug. 12 meeting amended a medical marijuana bill to allow a 1,000-foot buffer from schools, churches and day care facilities. The previous bill specified a 300-foot buffer and included parks in the restricted area list.
Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer gave a presentation on the buffer areas pertaining to medical marijuana dispensaries, saying they would only be allowed along the Manchester Road corridor. A 500-foot setback was also considered.
The board agreed that the plan allowing the 1,000-foot setback was more realistic.
“If you look at this setback, it is actually less restrictive and allows some opportunities which puts us in good standing with the law,” Schaefer said.
Areas that would allow the dispensaries are Barrett Park, Des Peres Square, Olympic Oaks, Des Peres Center, the west side of Des Peres Pointe, the east side of the Shoppes at Tallbrooke, and the south part of Colonnade Center.
JP Field Restaurant
Also on Aug. 12, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen approved JP Fields restaurant in the Shops at Tallbrook, 11656 Manchester Road, in place of the former Fozzi’s Restaurant.
Officer Robert Mainini Retires
After 41 years with the Des Peres Public Safety Department, Public Service Officer Robert Mainini retired with accolades from the Des Peres Board of Aldermen and a city hall packed with his friends and relatives.
Before coming to Des Peres, Mainini served six years with the St. Louis City Police Department.