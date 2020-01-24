Blue Dahlia Designs, a new home décor boutique offering home décor items, furniture, florals, gifts and interior design services, is a mother-daughter operation.
The store, which opened in late August, is run by owner Angie Mangan and her daughter, interior designer Alyssa Mangan.
Angie, an interior designer herself, dreamed of opening a store for years, but it was just never the right time. After Alyssa graduated in 2016 from Missouri State University with an interior design degree, they agreed to form Blue Dahlia Designs from a mix of their personal styles.
Feeding off each other’s ideas, the duo designs spaces that bring new life to their clients’ homes while still incorporating the timeless pieces the homeowners can’t live without. Working within their clients’ budgets, the team can re-imagine even the most outdated spaces.
Blue Dahlia’s other employee is Kim Powers, Angie Mangan’s sister, who works as a creative assistant helping with the store’s displays and shipments.
“We love helping customers pull together their homes or find that perfect gift or accessory,” Angie Mangan said. “Our store showcases vignettes that display different decorating styles. This allows customers to better envision what the pieces might be like in their homes. Besides home décor and furniture, we strive to purchase unique and different items all the time.”
Mangan gets the most satisfaction in business from working one-on-one with customers to help them create the spaces they desire.
“Our customers come in our store and immediately tell us it feels like home. They love the inspiration they receive. We hope they continue to come in because of that feeling and because they know that we really love what we do.”
7930 Big Bend Blvd., Suite B • Webster Groves • 274-8717