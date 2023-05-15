Blue Dahlia Designs, a home décor boutique offering home décor items, furniture, florals, gifts and interior design services, is a mother-daughter operation.
The store, which opened in late 2019, is run by owner Angie Mangan and Alyssa Mangan, both are interior designers.
“We like keeping interior design accessible to everyone. That’s why we help our customers in the store with their home decor needs,” said Angie Mangan.
In addition to its wide selection of unique items and gifts, Blue Dahlia offers floral workshops, including wreaths, bow-making and floral arrangement. The shop also offers a bridal registry for newly-engaged couples.
“Our customers love our styled vignettes throughout the store that we change with each season because it gives them new inspiration each time they shop with us,” said Angie Mangan. “We love pulling inspiration from all around us to create timeless and trendy curated collections.”
7930 Big Bend Blvd. • Webster Groves
314-274-8717