Blue Dahlia Designs is celebrating its second anniversary with a week of events beginning Saturday, Aug. 21.
Blue Dahlia Designs, a home décor, furniture, floral and gifts boutique located at 7930 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves, opened its doors on Aug. 22, 2019, just five months before the pandemic hit.
“Starting a business is hard, but when you include a pandemic, it almost feels insurmountable,” said owner and interior designer Angie Mangan, who runs the business with her daughter, Alyssa Mangan. “It forced us to find creative ways to do things, add an e-commerce site and think outside of the box.”
Her daughter added they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community. Blue Dahlia will be celebrating its anniversary from Saturday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 29. There will be different events each day, including a charity drive for Boys Hope, Girls Hope of St. Louis.
For more details about the anniversary events, visit bluedahliadesigns.net.