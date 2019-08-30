Blue Dahlia Designs, a local home décor boutique, opened on Aug. 23 at 7930 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves.
As interior designers themselves, the mother and daughter duo at Blue Dahlia Designs love sharing their passion and inspiration with others. With their hand-selected and carefully curated inventory, Angie and Alyssa Mangan create styled vignettes throughout their store than can translate into any home.
Blue Dahlia Designs offers a wide selection of home décor, furniture, florals and gifts, as well as design services. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will help clients who need design services as well as those who just need a little inspiration. Blue Dahlia Designs’ mission is to help their customers beautify their homes and inspire them in their living and giving.
“Alyssa and I started in this business to interact with and help others through design, and our main goal is to create a place that feels welcoming and inspiring. We hope our customers feel that when they walk into our store,” said Angie Mangan, owner/designer.
For more information, including upcoming events, visit www.bluedahliadesigns.mo, call 314-753-7716 or email a.mangan@bluedahliadesigns.net.