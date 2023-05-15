Kelly Smith was a nurse for almost 20 years, but enjoyed working part time making flower arrangements out of her home. When she saw Kenary Florist on Lockwood was for sale, it was just the push she needed for a career change.
Blooms in Yellow is your local source for fresh flower arrangements for pick-up, delivery, or events and weddings.
“I am a self-taught florist,” said Smith. “I have always loved fresh flowers and arranging them came naturally. I learn new things every day and I still have a lot to learn, but the support I’ve received from others in the floral industry has been amazing.”
In her busiest days, Smith said what keeps her going is feedback from her customers.
“It is so nice to get a text message or email after I make a delivery telling me how happy they are with their flowers,” she said. “Many customers send pictures of the flowers in their home which is always nice to see.”
52 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves
314-968-6400