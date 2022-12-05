I was disappointed and disturbed by Gary Daniels’ letter (Mailbag, Nov. 25)urging us not to give money or food to people at the intersection of Laclede and Murdoch. Daniels’ takes on this situation are both factually misguided and heartless.
First, let’s be clear — no one panhandling on that corner wants to be there; people end up in this circumstance because it’s the best bad option they have. Decades of research tells us the root cause of homelessness is not personal moral weakness, but a collection of systemic hardships — like the lack of affordable housing and health care, stagnant wages, unemployment and generational poverty. Most often, the same is true for addiction and overdose.
Second, Daniels claims “giving money is enabling,” but what does that mean? Enabling them to get a meal, to find a moment of respite or pain relief, to experience the kindness of a stranger? If people had the option of secure housing and other resources to get their basic needs met, they would not choose to be on that corner subjecting themselves to the judgment of people like Daniels who don’t see them as human beings, worthy of the same dignity and respect as those of us driving by. The idea that caring for people while they struggle is “enabling” stems from the myth that people must “hit rock bottom” before getting the needed motivation to turn their lives around. In reality, when we give up on people, their lives get worse, not better.
Last, Daniels says, “If you truly want to help, don’t give them money,” but then fails to say what to do. I suggest the following: On an individual level, do give money (or food, or blankets, or a smile and wave), because in that moment, you are meeting someone’s immediate need. On a system level, advocate for policies that strengthen our social safety net to improve housing, jobs, medical and behavioral healthcare, etc.
Blaming individuals for our collective societal failures is a convenient way not only to let ourselves off the hook, but to feel a false sense of superiority in the process.
Rachel Winograd
Webster Groves