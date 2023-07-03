In April 2018, longtime choral director Robert Stumpf started a choir unlike any other in the area. After years of directing the Gateway Men’s Chorus, he created a 26-member choir that was LGBTQ+ friendly and gender inclusive. With this, the Black Tulip Chorale began.
The Black Tulip Chorale grew to 45 members by May 21, 2023, when the chorale performed its five-year anniversary concert at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, drawing a crowd of more than 250 people.
The chorale isn’t “just pretty music,” according to St. Louis City resident Stumpf. Titled “Shining Through,” the anniversary concert consisted of songs commemorating milestones in LGBTQ+ history — good and bad — including the assassination of Harvey Milk, the murder of Matthew Shepard and the founding of PFlag.
“We do a very wide range of repertoire and are able to include stories, narratives and historical information. We have a whole conglomeration of different ways of connecting our repertoire to the various communities which we serve and ones we try to reach out to,” Stumpf said of the chorale’s mission. “All while doing it, if I do say so myself, at a pretty high level.”
On top of meticulously put-together programming, the Black Tulip Chorale is open to all — there’s not even a formal audition process. Vocalists are able to sing any part — or parts — that fit their vocal register, rather than being categorized based on their gender.
“In most choirs, women are assigned either alto or soprano, while men are assigned tenor, baritone or bass. With many members not fitting into the classic gender binary, part assignment based on gender can be othering, even for non-trans vocalists,” Stumpf explained.
“There are cisgender men that sing with the altos. There are cisgender women that sing with the tenors. We have trans members that have sung in every section of the choir,” Stumpf said. “Rather than trying to slam you into some kind of box, it’s ‘Who are you? How do you sound? How do you sing? Where are you going to fit best?’”
Grayson Rosen, an international credentials specialist at Webster University, felt validated when joining the Black Tulip Chorale. After singing all through high school and college, Rosen took a break as an adult. In 2021, after coming out as transgender, Rosen looked to get back into singing, wanting to find a community to connect with. While attending open rehearsals for the Black Tulip Chorale, Rosen was assigned a part he’d never had before where his voice now fit best — baritone.
“It felt inclusive in a way that went beyond the statement of inclusion,” he said. “It was designed to truly include all voices and all genders because you don’t have to fit into any predetermined boxes.”
Rosen instantly felt a connection with the group, something he was searching for at the start of his transition. On the very first day, the bass section welcomed him and immediately accepted him, using his correct name and pronouns. He said it was the first place where people knew and accepted the “true him” from the beginning.
“I had this feeling of relief of being in a space where it was designed to include me as a trans person,” he said. “I felt like I could relax the inner tension that I was carrying around with myself, especially early transition when I was being incorrectly gendered by strangers, always having to brace against being misidentified.
“I know I’m able to go into the rehearsal space every Sunday, and I know I’m going to be seen and validated every time,” Rosen said of the chorale.
While being inclusive in its membership and part assignment, Black Tulip Chorale also strives to spread inclusivity. In each of the programs handed out at performances, a page lists definitions and information about LGBTQ+ terminology and identities.
With recent attacks on LGBTQ+ rights and vitriol notably targeted at trans communities, the chorale’s mission to celebrate queer history, be inclusive and educate audiences resonates with members — even those not part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Webster Groves High School teacher Elizabeth Hobbs is an ally who wants to see attitudes change toward the trans community. After her former spouse transitioned during their marriage and remarried another woman, her son now has three moms. As both a mother and a teacher, she wants a world where individuals and families of all kinds can feel validated and justified in their lives.
“Singing with people is something different than any other group activity — you’re making something together that you really can’t do individually,” Hobbs said. “Singing with Black Tulip Chorale is helping me make the statement that I, as an individual, and we, as a chorus, are working to make things better.”
In a time where LGBTQ+ rights are a point of contention, the Black Tulip Chorale finds strength both through its mission and its membership. Whether members bond through practicing technically difficult pieces like the Faure Requiem or having Thanksgiving together, the chorale strives to continue building and sharing its community.
On Aug. 29, the Black Tulip Chorale will host a cabaret fundraiser before its fall season begins, ending with a concert in December. This year’s concert will highlight and celebrate the trans community, and a commissioned piece of music will be publicly performed for the first time.
For more information about the Black Tulip Chorale and a schedule of upcoming performances, visit blacktulipchorale.org.