Despite holding up the curtain as long as it could, professional theater organization The Black Rep recently announced the cancellation of the production of “Marie and Rosetta,” originally scheduled for May 6 - 21.The show was postponed to June but officially canceled upon notification of the closure of the Edison Theatre.
“The artists had been on hold anxiously hoping that we would get in the final production of the season,” said Producing Director Ron Himes. “The awesome creative team had been on hold hoping against the inevitable. That company of artists, along with our staff and interns, are all safe and well but deeply disappointed. So now we begin an extended intermission, as we continue to work from home planning our second act, the return to the stage for Season 44.”
The Black Rep will be in touch directly with season and single ticket holders for Marie and Rosetta performances.