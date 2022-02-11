Celebrate Black History Month with the Shepherd’s Center, located at 1320 W. Lockwood Ave.
Book Discussion
Friday, Feb. 11, 1 to 2 p.m. “Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” is a non-fiction work by Zora Neale Hurston based on her 1927 interviews with Cudjoe Lewis, the last presumed living survivor of the Middle Passage. “Barracoon” will be discussed in-person at the Shepherd’s Center. Call 314-395-0988 to join in on the discussion.
Online Art History
Celebrate Black artists with online history, presented by Betsy Solomon, art historian and Shepherd’s Center executive director. Sessions are held Fridays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and are $12 for the three-week session.
• Feb. 11: Duncanson & Bannister — Two African American Painters
• Feb. 18: Harlem Renaissance and the Visual Arts
• Feb. 25: Horace Pippin: American, Modern
Register at tinyurl.com/bdev59yf or email bsolomon@shepherdscenter-wk.org with name, address, phone number and name of the class desired.
Film Screening & Discussion
Join the Shepherd’s Center on Friday, Feb. 25, 1 to 3:30 p.m., for a showing of “Summer of Soul ... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised.”
The film celebrates six weeks in the summer of 1969 where, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed. This feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight & The Pips, B.B. King and more. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/2s3r6cb9. No walk-ins.