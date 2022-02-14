The Missouri History Museum’s Black History Month program series begins Thursday, Feb. 17. Visit the museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., to learn about the legacy of several Black Americans, hear from keynote speakers and explore Black culture.
The Legacy of Homer G. Phillips Hospital
Thursday, Feb. 17, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Historian Priscilla Dowden-White and historical author Candace O’Connor for a presentation on the hospital’s history, followed by a panel of contemporary Black medical practitioners who will discuss their experiences in the profession.
Protests and Progress: St. Louis Neighborhoods
Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a look at different St. Louis neighborhoods, past and present, and see how they have changed throughout the years.
Protests and Community Storytelling
Friday, Feb. 18, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Learn about community, protest and St. Louis neighborhoods through children’s books. Story time takes place in the MacDermott Grand Hall for ages 2-11.
Race, Violence and Justice: The Mink Slide Salon
Thursday, Feb. 24, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Owen K. Woodard will screen a clip from his film “The Mink Slide.” Keynote speaker Dr. Geoff Ward will speak about racial violence within American history.
Black History Month: Health Heroes Storytelling
Friday, Feb. 25, 10:30 to 11 a.m. This year’s theme for Black History Month will explore the influence of Black Americans in the health and medical fields.
St. Louis Regional STEAMaster Competition 2022
Friday, March 4, 6 to 8 p.m. The STEAMaster Competition remixes science education by encouraging student mastery in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Students will demonstrate their science know-how through dazzling rap or poetry. Finalists from local St. Louis schools will compete on one stage for a chance to become the next STEAMaster of St. Louis.
For a full listing of events and more information, visit mohistory.org.