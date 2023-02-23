The Alliance for Interracial Dignity will host “Pillars of Community: A Celebration of Local Black History” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Eden Seminary Commons, 475 E. Lockwood Ave.
The event begins at 1 p.m. with a kid-friendly opportunity to visit several local historical sites in a small scavenger hunt. At 2 p.m., everyone will convene for live music, snacks, and a panel of multi-generational speakers.
Local history buffs Kita Quinn and Ed Johnson will share stories of two pillars of community: Walter Rusan, founder of the North Webster YMCA in the 1940s; and the African Methodist Episcopal Church, whose local legacy lives on in the same YMCA building. Attendees can also learn how Rusan co-founded the Webster Groves Interracial Group with partners from Eden Seminary.
Don’t miss music from local legend Michelle Sargent and friends, and a glimpse at some recent works from history students at Webster Groves High School. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook at tinyurl.com/4kcm6ek2.