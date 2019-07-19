The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an open house to learn more about black bears in Missouri. The open house is Tuesday, July 30, 6 to 8 p.m., at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood.
Among the largest species of wildlife in the Show-Me-State, black bears are no longer confined to the remote Ozarks. Bear sightings are increasing around the St. Louis region as the population continues to grow. In May, a black bear found its way inside a school building in Eureka.
The open house will provide information on MDC black bear research projects and management efforts and how to handle conflicts with nuisance bears. There is no fee to attend and no registration is required.
For more information, contact Michele Baumer at Michele.Baumer@mdc.mo.gov, or 573-522-4115 Ext. 3350.