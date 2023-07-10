This is in response to Alan Frost’s letter, “Just What Are “Anti-Woke” Folks Afraid Of?” In it, he wants to know how one forces their sexual identity on others, stating:
“Who has found a real incidence of someone changing their sexual identity to compete against girls or to have access to a different gender bathroom? None that I have heard of.”
Well Mr. Frost, let me help you out. Here are a few examples of the scores of “real incidences” of men identifying as women competing in woman’s events:
• Cece’ Telfer, 2019 400-meter hurdles NCAA DIVISION II national champion;
• Lia Thomas, NCAA DIVISION I (swimming) 500-meter freestyle national champion;
• Laurel Hubbard, 2019 Silver Medal Oceana Weightlifting Champion;
• Veronica Ivy, 2018 World Champion, Master track cycling;
• Austin Killips, 2023 UCI New Mexico bicycling champion;
• Tiffany Abreau, active member of the National Brazilian volleyball team.
If these individuals were not interested in exploiting their advantage over women, then why not continue to complete against their biological counterparts? Wouldn’t this be the fair way to go if changing your identity had nothing to do with winning? As a man, I would have no objection to competing against a man who decided one day to identify as a woman. Clearly, the opposite is not true.
These biological men choosing to be women are forcing themselves on women athletes all over the world. The biological females competing against biological males identifying as women are rightfully rebelling against this “woke” agenda and are the people who deserve our support. Most Americans believe in fair play, and this is not fair to millions of women athletes dedicating their lives to their sport.
As to whether anyone has heard of boys dressed as girls in women’s bathrooms, I would refer you to the former superintendent of schools in Loudoun County, Virginia. He was fired after a grand jury found him guilty of covering up an incident where a boy dressed as a girl (in a kilt) raped a female student in the bathroom. Isn’t that convenient.
Jim Schmidt
Des Peres