Browne, Billie Francine (Geders) “Billie,” 80 years, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away June 3, 2022.
Billie was born Feb. 8, 1942, in Kirkwood, Missouri, and married Michael Browne, the love of her life of over 58 years, in 1964. It was his career with GM that brought their family to begin a new life in Dayton, Ohio.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, George Geders and Floramae (Misplay); and sister, Georgia Lee (Geders) Davenport Walters.
Billie was an art enthusiast and taught children’s art classes in her basement before pursuing her BS, then master’s, in art education, graduating Suma Cum Laude from Washington State University. She retired after 26 years of teaching in the Vandalia-Butler School system.
Billie loved traveling. She cherished her faith and loved her family and friends. She lived with a positive and appreciative nature that included a spirit of giving. Billie’s love was immeasurable and she will be greatly missed.
Billie is survived by her husband; children Michelle (Bob) Dircksen of Versailles, Ohio, and Michael (Megan) Browne of La Cañada-Flintridge, California; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jill (Tom) Lang.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia, with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Billie will be laid to rest at Oakhill Cemetery in Missouri. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, American Cancer Society and/or the Alzheimer’s Association in Billie’s memory. Please share an online message with Billie’s family at www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.