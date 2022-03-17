Barrett, Bill (William J.), died on Feb. 3, 2022. He was 69.
Born to William L. and Alice (Smith) Barrett, he was raised in Clifton, New Jersey, and graduated from Neumann Preparatory School in 1970. Bill earned a BA in psychology from St. Meinrad College in 1974.
After graduation, Bill joined the Franciscans (OFM). He began his work as a documentary photographer and photography teacher after a year’s study at The New School. Bill volunteered with the New York Catholic Worker while its founder, Dorothy Day, was still alive. His photos are featured in many books about Day and the Catholic Worker. Bill moved to Philadelphia at the request of friars establishing the St. Francis Inn, a Franciscan Catholic Worker-like community.
Bill made multiple trips to the Salvadoran refugee camps in Honduras during the 1980s at the behest of several non-governmental organizations. His photographs bore witness to the human costs of the Salvadoran civil war and the dignity of displaced persons. Bill was involved in efforts to end the wars in Central America, as well as in the anti-nuclear movement.
In 1986, Bill requested release from his Franciscan vows. He began to teach photography full-time at Parsons School of Design, eventually becoming the assistant chair of its photography department. He taught briefly in Germany, Paris, and a Honduran refugee camp. In 1991, Bill earned an MA in media studies from The New School. He married Laurel Hayes the same year. He took up long-distance running and served on the War Resisters League national board.
In 1994, Bill was offered a faculty position at Webster University, and he and Laurel moved to St. Louis. At Webster, Bill was a photography professor, the May Gallery director, and an Institute for Human Rights and Humanitarian Studies faculty fellow. Bill also taught first-year seminars; taught for a term at Webster’s Geneva campus; traveled under university auspices to the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexico, Cuba, and El Salvador; and maintained several blogs, including one that featured St. Louis gallery openings. Bill returned to Manhattan most years for a week, first as a guest lecturer at Parsons, and then with groups of Webster students. He was past president of the Photographic Imaging Educators Association.
Bill’s awards included the Kemper and the Emerson Awards for Excellence in Teaching and the Messing International Research Award (which he used to visit European libraries and cameras obscura to explore photography’s pre-history). He later made images around campus in a room-sized portable camera obscura. Bill’s fascination with American utopian communities led to a first-year seminar on the topic and a project photographing Shaker sites.
Upon moving to St. Louis, Bill volunteered with the area AFSC office. He was a long-time active member of St. Cronan Church. Devoted to his family, Bill was often seen about town with his son, Gavin, in tow. An enthusiastic cook, he was known for his hummus — a staple at May Gallery openings — and maintained a blog entitled “Not Yet a Cookbook.”
Bill is survived by his spouse, Laurel Hayes; his son, Gavin Barrett-Hayes; his siblings Tom (Pat), Cindy Rose (Dave), and Dave; extended family; his Franciscan brothers, who remained important to him; and many friends, colleagues, and students. The Webster University memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in the Winifred Moore Auditorium in Webster Hall. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at St. Cronan Church, 1202 S. Boyle Avenue, St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Catholic Worker, 36 East 1st St., New York, NY 10003, would be appreciated.