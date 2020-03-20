Sellers, Bill, 87, peacefully passed away at his home on March 12, 2020.
Bill was a veteran having proudly served in the US Army for three years during the Korean War.
Bill was a lifelong educator. He had degrees from Missouri State University, Case Western and the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was an elementary school principal in Potosi and Charleston and finished his public school career as the principal of Clark elementary and Steger schools in Webster Groves.
Bill dearly loved his children and his stepchildren and adored all 17 of his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with friends and family as well as watching all types of sports.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis County, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Webster Groves School District Foundation.