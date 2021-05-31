Two weeks ago, I saw a young adult man riding a bicycle east on Lockwood Avenue pass a woman in a minivan on the right. Apparently he either didn’t see that she had her right turn signal on or he simply didn’t care.
Fortunately — for the biker — the driver saw him at the last minute and swerved, just missing him. I see countless people on bikes ignoring stop signs and red lights. This isn’t Portland, Oregon, which allows that. Missouri requires cyclists to obey the laws of the road outlined in the driver’s license manual.
As for golf carts on the streets, the police need to enforce the law. Carts are to be operated by a licensed driver in a safe manner. They are supposed to be equipped with the safety equipment required by law and passed by the city. Sooner or later, someone is going to get seriously hurt or killed.
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves