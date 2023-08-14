The last day for the Des Peres location of Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates at 13014 Manchester Road will be Thursday, Aug. 31. The company has outgrown its flagship store in Des Peres, but the newer location in Webster Groves will remain open, according to owner Meggie Mobley.
“While we would have loved to keep both spaces rolling, the numbers keep coming in and the new Webster store is just too popular,” Mobley said.
The Webster Groves location, 7930 Big Bend Blvd. Suite A, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The store is closed Sunday and Monday.