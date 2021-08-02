The Webster Waves — Webster Groves’ municipal swim team — took first place in the Southwest Municipal Swim and Dive League Swim Conference Meet on Thursday, July 22. The event hosted more than 300 swimmers at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center.
Webster Waves won with a score 2,977 points, followed by the Kirkwood Riptides with 2,411 points, the Crestwood Polar Bears with 1,961 points and the city of Manchester Stingrays with 1,305 points.
See more from the meet in the gallery here.
Webster Waves member Gabby Gastreich competes in the Southwest Municipal Swim and Dive League Swim Conference Meet, which was held on Thursday, July 22, at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Clark Montgomery of the Webster Waves finished second in the 50-yard freestyle for boys ages 11-12. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Beaux Jacobson of the Kirkwood Riptides competes in the 25-yard freestyle for ages 7-8. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Alex Difani of the Kirkwood Riptides finishes her 25-yard breaststroke with a perfect two-hand touch. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Lyla Delgado of the Webster Waves finishing up her swim in the 25-yard freestyle for ages 6 and under. | photo by Ursula Ruhl