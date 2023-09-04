Sen. Bernie Sanders has fought for years to protect our Medicare coverage. Now we have “Big Pharma” lying in TV ads to stop him. Recent ads say that because of Sen. Sanders’ actions, Medicare drug prices could skyrocket. Medicare drug prices have skyrocketed due to the fact that “Big Pharma” pushed legislation through that prohibits Medicare from negotiating drug prices. They just had to accept “Big Pharma” costs. It is reasonable to be able to negotiate. Medicaid, the Veterans Administration and even foreign countries do. Yes, Sanders does want to control drug prices. Prices are currently out of control.
Thanks to Sen. Sanders, at least some legislation has passed to help us seniors. By 2026, 10 of the most important drugs will be negotiated down. Why is “Big Pharma” lying about Sen. Sanders and his actions? Greed! To our financial detriment.
Thank you, Sen. Sanders.
Martin Walsh
Glendale