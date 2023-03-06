Sometimes the biggest love comes from the littlest hearts. Oftentimes, it’s the simplest acts of kindness that touch our hearts the most. I can’t think of a better example of both than the following ...
Soon after we lost one of our 14-year-old Pomeranians, we opened the mailbox to find notes and drawings of our sweet Foxy from Addie and Olivia, two kind and awesome kids in our neighborhood. Written in their own handwriting, the notes included what they each loved about Foxy, as well as concern for Foxy’s brother, Bear-Bear. They also each included their own drawings of Foxy.
It’s hard to express just how much this act of kindness touched our hearts. It is one of the sweetest gestures we have received in the wake of losing Foxy.
We don’t even know these girls very well — they just know Foxy and Bear-Bear from seeing them at the park up the street, which is across from their house. Addie and Olivia, and the other kids on the block, have been so kind to Foxy and Bear-Bear over the years, and we have always appreciated how much they doted on them. The kids particularly seemed to gravitate toward Foxy, as Foxy was the calm one that just sat there and let the kids pet him and love on him while Bear-Bear was off running in circles around the park.
Foxy hadn’t been to the park for the past several months (probably not even at all last summer) because of his health issues, so the kids hadn’t seen him in a long time. Yet here in the middle of our heartbreak, the sweetest, most unexpected kindness arrived from these girls.
The fact that they remembered Foxy, wrote us notes and made their own drawings of Foxy — and were worried about how Bear-Bear was doing without him — I don’t know what to say other than ... my heart, my heart, my heart!
Knowing that Addie and Olivia cared so much about Foxy, and Bear-Bear, too — and that they came up with this idea on their own after their mom told them we had lost Foxy — means so, so much.
You never know how much your kindness could mean to someone, and I’m sure these girls couldn’t have known just how much these sweet notes would mean to us ... but they mean the world. They will be going in our special keepsakes and scrapbooks for Foxy, but will be hanging in our kitchen for quite a while yet.
Thank you, Addie and Olivia, for always being so kind to our pups, for your thoughtful notes and the drawings of Foxy, and for being concerned about Bear-Bear. (BB is doing just fine, by the way, and is busy trying to keep up with our new Pomeranian pup, Mr. Puffers.)Thank you for thinking of us during this difficult time, and for reminding us that our sweet Foxy is loved and remembered. We are so grateful, and will remember your kindness always.
May these kind kids inspire us all to catch the buzz and spread more love.