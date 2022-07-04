Come visit Big Joel’s Safari, 13187 State Highway M in Wright City, Missouri, for an exceptional and educational good time.
Open seven days a week, Big Joel’s has over 50 species of animals, many of which can be petted and fed. Learn about various species from the knowledgeable staff, host a birthday party, ride a pony and check out the interactive parakeet encounter.
Big Joel’s Safari is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.bigjoelsafari.com or call 636-745-3031 for more details.