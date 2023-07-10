Visit Big Joel’s Safari, 13187 State Highway M in Wright City, Missouri, for an exceptional and educational good time.
Open seven days a week, Big Joel’s Safari has over 50 species of animals, many of which visitors can pet and feed. Learn about various species from the knowledgeable staff, host a birthday party, ride a pony and check out the interactive parakeet encounter.
Big Joel’s Safari is open for the summer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Visit www.bigjoelsafari.com or call 636-745-3031 for more information.