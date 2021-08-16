Residents will have a rare opportunity on Monday, Aug. 30, to view the Union Pacific “Big Boy” #4014 as it travels west through Webster Groves and Oakland, before making a half-hour stop at the Kirkwood Train Station from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Once the steam locomotive departs Kirkwood, it will make one more stop at First Street in Pacific, where it will be on display from 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.
Built in 1941 by the American Locomotive Company of Schenectady, New York, the steam locomotive will be toward the end of a five-week, 10-state tour by the time it reaches the St. Louis area. The locomotive has traveled from the “prairies of Wyoming to the bayous of Louisiana.”
This is the first time the “Big Boy” has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019, when Union Pacific rolled out the legendary locomotive to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. “Big Boy” #4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive — one of 25 built in the 1940s — and the only one still in operation.
The National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood boasts its own restored “Big Boy.” Its #4006 is one of seven “Big Boys” on public display in various cities around the country.
On Aug. 30, a lucky winner and three guests will get two “Big Boys” for the price of a raffle ticket. The winner and guests will enjoy a “Big Boy” breakfast and coffee in the cab of the museum’s “Big Boy” #4006, then head to the platform to see “Big Boy” #4014 in all her glory. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. Visit tnmot.org to purchase raffle tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $40.14.
A Half-Hour Stop In Kirkwood
Bill Burckhalter, manager of the Kirkwood Train Station, said station volunteers expect a large turnout for the arrival of “Big Boy.” For safety reasons, he said it’s likely that spectators will be kept behind the fences at the Kirkwood Train Station, and will not be allowed on the platform.
Burckhalter said some people may prefer to view or photograph “Big Boy” not in its stationary position, but as it chugs along the Union Pacific rails where the sound, smell and sight of steam rolling high into the air can be fully experienced.
“Big Boy” #4014, 132-feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, was delivered to Union Pacific in December of 1941. Because of their great length, the frames of the “Big Boys” were “hinged,” or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves, according to information from Union Pacific.
The powerful locomotive was built during World War II to cross the Wasatch Mountain range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over one million miles, then reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to its former glory as part of one of the biggest restoration projects ever undertaken in the history of U.S. railroad preservation.
See It In St. Louis
On Sunday, Aug. 29, a day prior to the locomotive’s passing through the Webster-Kirkwood area, Big Boy will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Union Pacific station in Downtown St. Louis, Poplar Street and South 16th Street near the Amtrak Station.
Train enthusiasts will get a chance to ask the “Steam Team” a question, tour the “Experience the Union Pacific” rail car, buy a souvenir and take a “selfie” with the “Big Boy.” Admission is free.