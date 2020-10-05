SG Collaborative held its third virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24, offering more specifics on a major development proposal that targets about 15 acres north of Old Webster.
A “land planning developer” touting a team of Webster Groves residents, SG Collaborative has been asking citizens since April what they would most like to see in a potential new development.
The SG Collaborative team on Sept. 24 offered a number of refinements to earlier concepts, but stood firm on the development’s density and building heights — items that some citizens, most living in the surrounding neighborhoods, have objected to.
The development area is bounded by West Kirkham Avenue on the north, Union Pacific railroad tracks to the south, North Gore Avenue on the east, and Rock Hill Road on the west. Excluded from the development area are the Old Community Missionary Baptist Church, the Ameren substation, and a small building with historic designation located at North Gore and West Pacific avenues.
The town hall speakers were Larry Chapman, Phil Hulse and Joel Oliver, of SG Collaborative. Also speaking were Melisa Sanders of BlackArc, a design agency focusing on racial, economic, and social equity; and Susan Craig of StandPoint, a consultancy firm handling public affairs.
“For months now we’ve been on a listening tour,” said SG Collaborative’s Chapman. “We’ve held dozens of meetings with all kinds of groups in the area. They told us what they would like to see, and their desires fall into six big areas. In order to accomplish those things then, yes, we’ll need the kind of density and size and scale that we have laid out.”
Chapman said citizen priorities include more than just new retail and commercial buildings. They want affordable housing, a project that connects to the area’s history, a neighborhood that provides greenway and park access, and gathering spaces where people can enjoy the arts, music or perhaps a farmers market.
“Density can give you all of that,” Chapman said.
The consulting team’s latest development offering is unchanged from earlier concepts, with plans for up to eight residential, retail and office buildings, each with a maximum height of seven stories. Because the development area sits well below the adjacent Old Webster commercial area to the south — as much as 50-feet at its maximum — the SG Collaborative team contends that the seven-story buildings will not tower over other buildings in Old Webster.
In addition, Town homes planned along North Kirkham Avenue, located at the west end of the project area, will serve to help block the taller buildings for those viewing the project from the north side of Kirkham.
During the town hall meeting, Chapman said SG Collaborative expects the project to increase the city’s population by about 5%, or about 1,150 residents.
“This is not dense. So much of it is green space. It’s critical to get people on board with this density,” Chapman said.
He said multi-story buildings could be flattened throughout the property, but doing so would eliminate many of the amenities that make the development special, such as public gathering spaces.
A key component to the project is something called “Workforce Housing.” The goal is to establish 10% of the number of residential units as “workforce,” which allows a new school teacher, or others making roughly $42,000 a year, to live within the new development. Again, Chapman said the project’s density would allow for the affordable housing component.
“If you don’t do something big and bold, then you’re going to continue to get what you already have,” he said. “If we can’t be big and bold, we won’t be able to do (the development).”
Another component of the project touted by the SG Collaborative team last Thursday is the connection of the Deer Creek Greenway from Lorraine Davis Park in Webster Groves through the development area to a future Larson Park connection.
“Look at what is already happening in Webster Groves. We have a nice little apartment complex like The Elle, but no one in the workforce can afford it,” Chapman said. “We get developments like the new Regions Bank, or you get all these tear downs with new McMansions. If you are against this project, then what are you for? We can just become high-end neighborhoods with gates around them.”
Too Big For The Community
Project opponents, many of them residing on the north side of Kirkham, have organized to “stop the massive Webster redevelopment project.” They claim the project is too dense for a one city block area, and would draw an additional 2,000 to 3,000 new residents to Webster Groves.
They want the project downsized “significantly,” claiming the current plan will “cause a negative impact on the adjacent and surrounding areas due to its enormous size.”
Other opposition to the project is expected to come from the development area’s property owners — 13 in all not including the city and the Webster Groves School District. SG Collaborative will have to purchase those properties in order for the development to proceed.
Brad LaMore is owner of Red LaMore Body Co., a family-owned company located on North Gore Avenue in the development area. The company has been doing business in Webster Groves for 83 years. LaMore said he was contacted by Chapman as far back as April about assisting him in relocating his business.
LaMore said the threat of a redevelopment in the area has been ongoing since 1988, when the city changed the zoning from light industrial to planned commercial. Since then, he said property owners have been “handcuffed” by the city, reluctant to make property improvements in fear that a development may someday take their businesses.
“If this doesn’t happen with SG, as property owners, and there is a whole group of them who feel the same way, we would like to be left alone once and for all,” LaMore said. “For 35 years we’ve had this hanging over our heads. Every time I try to do something with this building, I have to see who might be doing a redevelopment this year. Do I spend $15,000 to fix my roof, or wait and see what happens?”
For now, LaMore said he has been advised by his attorney not to address the proposed development while it remains in its planning phase.
“Until something is set in stone, when the project is inevitable, then we will see where that takes us,” he said.
SG Collaborative states in its literature that: “We think it’s extremely unlikely we will be using eminent domain.”
A Long Way To Go
At last week’s town hall presentation, Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch assured citizens that the development plan was not set in stone.
“What you will see tonight is in no way a done deal,” Welch said prior to the presentation.
Welch said that over the next six months there will be many opportunities for citizen input into the development, with as many as eight public hearings that could be held over the months ahead. The city must deal with zoning, a redevelopment agreement, and, if requested, financial incentives.
“There will be no approval until this process is exhausted,” Welch said, describing the project as a “very serious endeavor.”