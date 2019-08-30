While marking a 100th birthday is becoming more common, making it to 107 is a big deal, even more so when one is just five weeks from turning 108.
Osceola Thomas Thurman, a resident of the Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women in Kirkwood, was born Sept. 30, 1911, in Sturgis, Mississippi. Her father owned a 40-acre farm that included some cotton fields and a large garden.
“My two older brothers worked the farm and I had two younger brothers,” she said. “I was the only girl. My mamma passed when I was seven, and I went to school and took care of my brothers and daddy,” said Thurman, who goes by the nickname “OC.”
Fast forward to 2001 when Thurman and Kirkwood resident Mike Kearney, founder of Kearney and Associates, met at the Olive Chapel AME when the church was celebrating its 150th anniversary. Thurman was 90 at the time, and the two became fast friends.
“They were going to have a dinner at the Frontenac Hilton and I thought this little old lady would like a ride and a corsage,” Kearney said. “I offered both and she accepted, and we were off to the races.”
When Thurman asked Kearney how he could remember that, he said: “Remember I told you when you turned 95, I wasn’t going to date you anymore because I wasn’t going to date any 95-year-old woman,” he said with a laugh and the two smiled warmly at each other.
Kearney helped fill in a lot of Thurman’s history since, at 107 years old, she cannot recall many events.
“We think her mom died of Spanish influenza,” he said. “And at age seven, she took over running the house, cleaning, cooking on a wood stove and raising her little brothers who were 6 and 4 years old.”
But Thurman can still recall some things from her childhood.
“I remember going into the bedroom when my mama was sick and I asked her how to make cornbread, so I made it for my father, brothers and the men working in the field.”
She was so short, she had to stand on a shell box to reach the stove.
“Do you know what a shell box is?” she asked. “It holds a gross of shells and you lay it on the side and it makes you taller, so I’d drag it around the house and I could reach anything.”
She would go to the smoke house and carve out some meat, then go to the garden and pick mustard and collard greens and string beans for her father, brothers and the other workers.
In 1927, Thurman’s father sold the farm and the family moved to Commerce, Missouri.
“They rode to Illinois, then took a skiff back across the Mississippi River to Missouri,” Kearney said. “Commerce is in a flood plain, and Thomas (her father) bought another 40 acres on high ground overlooking the Mississippi.”
Kearney took Thurman back to Commerce five years ago to visit, hoping she would remember more of her life there.
“We found a lady who knew where the Thomas cabin was and had bought the 40 acres from the father,” he said. “OC said she could remember looking down on the Mississippi.”
In 1927, at the age of 16, Thurman moved to St. Louis and tried to find factory work, but was told she was “too short” and that she should find work with some families.
She became a “domestic servant” for the Russell Greenleaf family in University City, and stayed there through three generations.
Thurman later lived in Meacham Park in Kirkwood where she single-handedly added five rooms onto her three-room house.
“When they were putting on the day room here in the Mary Culver Home and the sheet rock guys were here, I wheeled her down the hall and I told them she had done that,” Kearney said.
“The guy said, ‘Oh, yeah?’ and he looked down at her and asked her how she did it,” Kearney said. “She told him she cut it and blocked it and got on a ladder and put it up, and he was amazed.”
Thurman lived at her house in Kirkwood for 25 years before moving to the Mary Culver Home.
When she turned 107, Kearney held her birthday party at Mike Duffy’s in Kirkwood where 70 people attended and ate banana splits. He is in the process of sending out invitations to her 108th party, which will be held at the same place with the same treat. Kearney also loves taking Thurman to lunch every week.
“Going out with her is like going out with a rock star,” he said. “People love her.”
The two enjoy frequent meals out together.
“We went to Dalie’s for ribs today,” he said. “We also go to Bogart’s, she likes the peel-and-eat shrimp at O’Connell’s, and she likes the burgers and onion rings at the Village Bar. They have her picture up there. When you go in the back door, look to the left and there it is.”
Kearney and Thurman’s unique friendship has lasted through the years because, as Kearney said: “She’s fun to be with and we enjoy one another’s company.”