In what developer Phil Hulse describes as a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” the Brentwood aldermen will meet Aug. 15 to discuss a major new development targeting a half-mile stretch along both sides of Manchester Road, between South Hanley Road and South Brentwood Boulevard.
Hulse, president and founder of Green Street Real Estate Ventures, appeared with other team members before the Brentwood 353 Redevelopment Corporation Board on July 19. Following a presentation from Green Street representatives, the board voted to recommend Green Street as the preferred developer on the Manchester Corridor project.
Green Street was a partner in last year’s failed $320 million Douglass Hill development that was proposed in Webster Groves.
Green Street responded to a development request from Brentwood with an ambitious $400 million project. The city wants to redevelop the Manchester Corridor, comprising about 40 acres, once work is completed on a multi-million dollar project to reduce flooding from Deer Creek. The city has already purchased about 25 properties along Manchester.
The Green Street proposal, to be carried out in three phases, calls for 660 apartments, 13 for-sale townhomes, two new office buildings, a 175-room hotel and new retail, dining and entertainment possibilities. About 10% of the apartments would be more affordable, “workforce housing” units. A microbrewery with both indoor and outdoor spaces is also part of the proposal.
“A three-story, 75,600-square-foot office building is also planned. We have a strong, nationally recognized prospect identified as a tenant for this space. The tenant will have an estimated 250 to 400 employees on site,” according to Green Street’s proposal.
The plan calls for development to begin on the west end of Manchester and then move east.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to change the environment of Brentwood, to make it a destination for everyone to embrace and enjoy,” Green Street President Hulse said at the July 19 meeting.
Green Street is requesting 10 years of 90% tax abatement for each phase of the project, along with a request to create a special taxing district with a 1% sales tax increase. Green Street estimates that phase one of the new development will bring an additional $25 million to the Brentwood School District over the course of 25 years.
The first phase of construction is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2026, with future phases getting underway between 2024 and 2028.