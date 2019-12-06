Big Bend Yoga Center, 88 N. Gore Ave. in Old Webster, will hold a holiday open house marking 25 years in business on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. A silent art auction will be held, refreshments will be served, and attendees are welcome to take part in mini body work sessions. Pottery from Tim Daly’s Red Door Studio will be on display.
